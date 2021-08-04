Conquering hero Turner returns to Revs, having proven he's a real keeper
FOXBORO — The stature of New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been on an upward trajectory during his six MLS seasons. The undrafted free agent out of Fairfield University became the starting netminder for the U.S. Men’s National team at the Concacaf Gold Cup matches where Turner was awarded the “Best Goalkeeper” award by posting five shutouts in six matches as the U.S. captured its seventh Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Mexico.www.thesunchronicle.com
