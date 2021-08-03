Nokia 400 Android feature phone that never made it, spotted in video
Android’s ecosystem is the most expansive of all the mobile operating environments and the possibilities for Google are virtually endless. That’s one reason why they even considered trickling down the Android OS down the levels to the Android for feature phones. This fact was evident in April 2019, and then later on in September, a leaked video of a Nokia device with this Android version was spotted. Consequently, a Nokia feature phone having model number TA-1208 propped up on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. At that time it was ascertained that the device will be called Nokia 400 when released.androidcommunity.com
