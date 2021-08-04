Cancel
Higher Turkish Inflation Ahead Of Central Bank Meeting

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey’s inflation rate was released earlier and like so many other country’s inflation rates, it was higher than expected. The headline print was 18.95% vs 17.53% in June. Expectations were for 18.5%. The headline print was the highest since April 2019, and just a touch lower than the Central Bank of Turkey’s current key one-week repo rate of 19%. Again, like so many other countries around the globe, if the committee expects the inflation to be transitory, they will leave rates as is. But would they lower it?

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Turkish
