July 21 was the first day this year of the Muscatine County Fair in Iowa, where I grew up. In honor of fair week I have been looking through my 4-H record book. Some may not know this. The fair is quite fun, but the youngest is sometimes “welcomed” to the club by older members. Unbelievably some felt I was a bit of a talker and stirred the pot at times. My brothers and their friends decided to have some fun with me in the calf barn that first year. They tied me to a pole and hung a sign around me that said “Don’t feed the animals” and left me there. Being a young and innocent child I assumed the first person who saw me would untie my tortured soul. Instead several people walked by and laughed. My “friends” finally returned to release me. Thankfully I was able to forgive them and carry on.