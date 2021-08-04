Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

USA Diving Junior National Championships Crowns Champions in Meet of 550 Divers

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 550 junior divers from across the country flocked to Indianapolis, Ind. for the 2021 USA Diving Junior National Championships at the IUPUI Natatatorium. The USA Diving Jr. National Championship competition on Wednesday, July 28, ended with two newly crowned National Champions. Divers in the 11 & under took center stage and the two winners were Cristiano Garcia (Alexandria Dive Club), who was named the National Jr. Champion in the 11 & under boys 1 meter and Ellireese Niday (Moss Farms Diving) became the National Champion for the 11 & under girls platform. On the second day of the USA Diving Jr. National Championship competition, we will see athletes in the 11 & under will compete for medals in the boy’s platform and girl’s 3 meter.

