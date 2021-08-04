Cancel
Winterset, IA

Winterset included in IDPH 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! expansion

Winterset Madisonian
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces expanded funding of 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!, which began in 2017 in Iowa. Five new communities will receive grants, while 11 communities currently funded for the initiative will receive additional grants. The funded communities work to create policies and environments that support healthy choices by implementing evidence-based strategies for healthy eating and […]

