Marquette County, MI

Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median

By Kendall Bunch
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing his car, with kids inside, while under the influence on US-41 in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old man lost consciousness after huffing nitrous oxide. He was driving in Negaunee Township around 5:00 p.m. on US-41 West near Heritage Drive.

