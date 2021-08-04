Cancel
Chelsea ‘preparing’ €120-130m offer with Romelu Lukaku now ‘open’ to move — reports

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hills are alive with the sound of Chelsea getting ready to set some transfer records, and supposedly Don-Corleone-ing an offer that Inter Milan simply can’t refuse. It should be noted that we were supposedly “preparing” a mega-crazy-ultimate bid for Erling Haaland, too, until that never actually happened. We’ve now moved on to doing the same with Lukaku. For what it’s worth, this seems more likely to actually become reality.

