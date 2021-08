The school summer holidays could be responsible for the fall in Covid-19 cases across the UK, a leading expert has said.Dr Mike Tildesley, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M) advising ministers, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the decrease in numbers of coronavirus cases, but said that only time will tell if the Covid third wave is “turning round”.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the expert in infectious diseases said that “any situation where cases are falling clearly is good news”.But added: “I think what we need to think about, though, is that...