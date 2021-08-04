Cancel
AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM), To Conduct R&D On AI Technologies For Mobile Camera For Its Range of Xplore Devices

 1 day ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its technologies, has established an R&D collaboration with The National University of Malaysia (UKM), a premier Malaysian University under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Malaysia for the development of cutting-edge AI technologies for mobile camera vision.

