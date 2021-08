AJ McKee and Dana White go way farther back than most of us could have imagined. In fact, the two have spoken to each other since A.J. was still a child. In A.J.’s childhood, the two had a bet. Sadly, it seems that Dana White may have forgotten all about the bet, however, McKee remembers the bet vividly…UFC Fighter Drops Oscar de la Hoya ‘Murder’ Bombshell.