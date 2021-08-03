Cancel
Discovery Chief David Zaslav On WarnerMedia Deal, Big-Screen Business – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery CEO David Zaslav delivered another fusillade of optimism surrounding the company’s pending merger with WarnerMedia during a conference call with Wall Street analysts. The companies announced the $43 billion deal in May, and management teams at both companies continue to estimate it will gain regulatory approval by next summer.

