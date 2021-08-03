Cancel
Sweet and Spineless: Ben & Jerry's Caves to the Anti-Israel Mob

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement that Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's was terminating its relationship with its longtime Israeli distributor because it sold ice cream on the West Bank may have been nutty, but it was a sign of the times. It was also a feather in the cap of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine, which makes no secret of its desire to eliminate Israel altogether, and which boasts — understandably — that it required only 614 anti-Israel emails to Ben & Jerry's CEO in order to get the two old lefties to cave.

