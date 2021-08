This was not supposed to be an Olympic year, but it is now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As is nearly always the case, Team USA is a strong favorite to win the most medals. Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles have been household names since the Games in Rio and London, respectively. USA Basketball is always favored in both the men's and women's tournaments. Ronnie Baker and Trayvon Bromell will be in the mix to be called the world's fastest man in the 100-meters, with Usain Bolt firmly retired.