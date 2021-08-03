Virginia L. Fetz
Virginia Larel Harper Fetz, 77, Milltown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Victoria Green Harper, she was a member of Rock Springs Church of Hardinsburg, where she worked as church secretary, treasurer and Sunday school teacher, worked for Grahams Samaritan Shoe Box Program, was a foster parent, Crawford County 4-H leader and missionary in South America, earned a master’s degree in gardening, attended Prosser business school, earned a nursing assistant certification and worked at several hospitals, retired from Midwest Nursing Pool of Troy, Ohio, and was a member of Milltown Chapter No. 412 Order of the Eastern Star.www.corydondemocrat.com
Comments / 0