Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milltown, IN

Virginia L. Fetz

Corydon Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Larel Harper Fetz, 77, Milltown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Victoria Green Harper, she was a member of Rock Springs Church of Hardinsburg, where she worked as church secretary, treasurer and Sunday school teacher, worked for Grahams Samaritan Shoe Box Program, was a foster parent, Crawford County 4-H leader and missionary in South America, earned a master’s degree in gardening, attended Prosser business school, earned a nursing assistant certification and worked at several hospitals, retired from Midwest Nursing Pool of Troy, Ohio, and was a member of Milltown Chapter No. 412 Order of the Eastern Star.

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milltown, IN
City
Paoli, IN
City
Troy, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Hardinsburg, IN
State
Virginia State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
County
Crawford County, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Ayers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Springs Church#Milltown Chapter No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy