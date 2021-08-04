WWE NXT Results: Winners, News And Notes On August 3, 2021
Coming off a weekend where it was revealed top NXT star Adam Cole’s contract is set to expire this month, Cole did not appear on a pre-taped WWE NXT broadcast. Instead, WWE NXT advertised a “Love Her or Lose Her” match pitting Dexter Lumis against Johnny Gargano as Lumis attempted to win Indi Hartwell’s heart. NXT also advertised Hit Row vs. IMPERIUM in tag team action, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong and the next round of the NXT Breakout tournament in a first-round match between Trey Baxter and Joe Gacy.www.forbes.com
