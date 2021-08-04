Legion: Greenfield advances to championship game with win over Belchertown
GREENFIELD — A pair of Mohawk Trail High School pitchers came up large under the bright lights for the Greenfield Post 81 Senior Legion team on Tuesday. Taking on Belchertown Post 239 with a spot in the Senior Legion District 3 championship game on the line, Shawn Davenport got the start for Post 81 and tossed five innings, striking out four, surrendering five hits and giving up just one run to keep Greenfield alive in a low-scoring affair.
