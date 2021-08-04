Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dearing, who brought swimming diversity debate, loses race

By PAUL NEWBERRY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsjE6_0bH2Fbh200

TOKYO — (AP) — Coming into the Olympics, Alice Dearing made a huge impact in the debate over ways to make swimming a more diverse sport.

She had hoped to further her efforts with a strong performance in Tokyo Bay, but it wasn’t to be.

The first Black female swimmer to make the British team struggled to a 19th-place finish in the 10-kilometer marathon swimming event Wednesday morning.

The blistering pace by the world’s best open water swimmers caught Dearing off guard, leaving her more than 5 1/2 minutes behind winner Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil and in tears when it was over.

“I have a lot more to give than that,” the 24-year-old said, having beaten only six swimmers in the field.

Dearing has already given a lot to the sport by claiming a historic place on the British team and throwing her support behind the “Soul Cap,” an oversized head covering designed for natural Black hair.

World governing body FINA rejected an application to have the Soul Cap approved for the Tokyo Games, but has said it will consider changing that position after further study.

“I just want people to know that no matter your race or background, if you don't know how to swim, get in and learn to swim,” Dearing said. “Don't let anyone tell you it's not for you.”

Despite efforts to increase diversity, swimming remains a largely white sport. The issue has taken on particular importance in the United States, the world's foremost swimming powerhouse, since protests broke out around the country last summer over the death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality.

A group of current and former Black swimmers, including gold medalists Cullen Jones and Simone Manuel, have joined with USA Swimming to form Team BLAC, the Black Leadership in Aquatics Coalition.

The group wants to continue efforts to ensure more people of color learn to swim but, more important, provide support to Black swimmers moving up through the ranks, to make sure they don't feel like outsiders.

The debate over the Soul Cap only heightened the importance of ensuring that everything from the rulebook to grassroots efforts are mindful of those beyond swimming's traditional base.

Many thought FINA was out of touch when one of the reasons it gave for barring the Soul Cap was because the rubberized covering didn't follow "the natural form of the head.”

Tell that to Dearing, who wanted to wear the oversized cap to cover her curly and voluminous hair.

“It's a shame about what happened, but I think the right steps are being made by FINA and the Soul Cap,” Dearing said. “I'm very optimistic that it will be a better news story the next time.”

___

Paul Newberry is an Atlanta-based national writer and sports columnist covering his 14th Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Dearing
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
George Floyd
Person
Cullen Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Swimming#Marathon Swimming#Race#Open Water Swimming#Ap#British#Fina#Usa Swimming#Team Blac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Unvaccinated Swimmer Michael Andrew's Mask Refusal At Olympics Prompts U.S. Review

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is reviewing U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew’s refusal to wear a mask during interviews with reporters Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Today reported. The newspaper, which called Andrew the “highest profile unvaccinated American Olympian,” reported the swimmer’s failure to wear a mask in the...
SportsTODAY.com

Every medal Team USA has won at the Tokyo Olympics so far

So far at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the United States has taken home more total gold, silver and bronze medals than any other country. And Team USA is running a close second behind China for the most golds. As of Monday evening Tokyo time, Team USA had 64 total medals,...
SportsABC News

What Olympian Caeleb Dressel ate for his 1st cheat meal after winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel is back in the U.S. after he made a huge splash in Tokyo with five gold medals, two Olympic records and one world record. From shedding tears of joy at the poolside podium while the National Anthem rang through the arena to poker nights with teammates and sipping on Coke floats in the dining hall of the Olympic village, the Team USA superstar has no shortage of standout moments, both big and small.
Swimming & SurfingNEWS10 ABC

Olympic gold medalist says swim races ‘not clean’

On a morning of mixed emotions and chaotic racing at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dressel set a world record in the 100-meter butterfly, but was basically doomed before he even dove into the pool on the new mixed relay last Saturday. So went his chances of joining a very exclusive...
Societyriverbender.com

Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat. The first Black female...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Massachusetts’ Gabby Thomas wins bronze in women’s 200 meters

Massachusetts native Gabby Thomas won the bronze medal in the women’s 200 meter final on Tuesday night in Tokyo. The 24-year-old from Florence was edged by Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah — who also won gold in the women’s 100 meters — and Namibia’s Christine Mboma. Thomas, a Harvard grad, entered the...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Bronze for Simone Biles as Team GB’s Alice Dearing set for marathon swimming

Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a cracker with a huge world record set on the track in the men’s 400m hurdles final won by Norway’s Karsten Warholm.The new champion only broke the 29-year-old record last month but clocked 45.94 seconds in Tokyo taking almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July. He finished ahead of the USA’s Rai Benjamin (46.17s) and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos (46.72s). Later, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won a fabulous silver medal in the 800m as American 19-year-old Athing Mu stormed...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
FanBuzz

Bobby Finke Shocked the World, And Himself, By Winning 2 Olympic Gold Medals

The Olympics are as good a place as anywhere to peak. It’s what all athletes who train their whole lives for one specific event aspire to do, right?. American swimmer Robert Finke (aka Bobby Finke) entered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just happy to be there. The 21-year-old from the University of Florida rightfully qualified for his first Olympic games at the U.S. trials this past June.
SportsPosted by
WDBO

Tokyo Olympics: Ryan Crouser wins gold, sets record in shot put

TOKYO — There is nothing boring about Ryan Crouser. The Oregon native won his second consecutive gold medal in the shot put at the Olympics, throwing a record 23.30 meters in Thursday’s final. Crouser, 28, from Boring, Oregon, added gold in Tokyo to his first-place performance at Rio de Janeiro...
SportsMercury News

Sydney McLaughlin shatters world record to claim Olympic gold

TOKYO —For two years American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad skimmed past questions about the Olympic Games and just how far they could lower the world record like they were just another set of hurdles. It was only once Muhammad, the reigning Olympic and World champion, was safely in...
WorldMiami Herald

Sifan Hassan running for Olympic history in distance races

Sifan Hassan is taking distance running at the Olympics back to previous, golden eras by attempting to win not one, not two, but three gold medals at the Tokyo Games. The Ethiopian-born Hassan, who competes for the Netherlands, has already ticked one of those off with victory in the 5,000 meters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy