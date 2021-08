If you play Star Trek Online, you know that ship collecting is one of the major pastimes of captains all over the Federation and beyond. As such, Donny Versiga, Staff Starship Artist for STO, has a very important job. He’s a lifelong Star Trek fan, as evidenced by his impressive Starfleet cosplays you can check out over on his Twitter feed. Massively OP recently sat down with him – virtually! – to chat about designing ships for Cryptic’s long-running Star Trek MMORPG. We’re touching on everything from how Cryptic picks which ones to add to the game and ships the designers would love to add and haven’t.