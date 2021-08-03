Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

COVID: Organizers In Marin City Working To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy

By John Ramos
Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrnbX_0bH2Ezjr00

MARIN CITY (KPIX) — In one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the California, one small African-American community is lagging behind.

Marin County has a nearly 90 percent vaccination rate, but in the unincorporated community of Marin City it’s less than 60 percent. Despite COVID cases occurring at an all-time high, Paul Austin, the founder of the non-profit PlayMarin , thinks he knows why.

“We are such an isolated community and we are one of the last communities that really enjoy being around one another,” he said. “So that’s the reason we saw some of the spikes here in Marin City.”

Austin says residents here have enjoyed a return to social gathering, but the more contagious delta variant is taking its toll. Most of the older guys sitting out on the lawn along Drake Street have gotten vaccinated, but Pete Bailey says there are those who just won’t consider it.

“A lot of these people just don’t trust the system, as a whole,” he said. “And if they’re feeling well they won’t get anything. We got people here, if they DON’T feel well, they won’t get medical attention for anything, for whatever reason.”

Jesse Polk is 88-years-old and has been trying in vain to get some of his friends to take the shot.

“Well, most will say they’re afraid to have it, or whatever. I don’t know,” he said. “I just don’t understand that part.”

It is in the younger population that there is the most fear. Julius Holtzclaw is declining the vaccine, suspicious about how quickly it was developed.

“A lot of the younger generation believes that, by taking this vaccination, they may mutate into something else,” Holtzclaw said.

A young woman named Shaniece with strong religious beliefs said she is leaving her health in God’s hands. She said she doesn’t like being pressured to take the vaccine.

“This is being pushed on people who are choosing not to and they’re saying, forget your religious beliefs, forget what you believe, because this vaccine is important and you have to take it,” she said. “But before, with any other vaccines, you have a choice to take it.”

But Austin thinks it’s more about complacence than defiance. He thinks young people simply doesn’t believe they’ll get sick, and all the negativity is turning them off.

So, to encourage vaccination, a number of community groups, including Austin’s PlayMarin, are raising funds to offer gift cards and other incentives.

“It’s just a matter of creating more of a ‘healthy buzz’ around something that’s positive,” he said.

Covid-19 has already provided the stick, he thinks it’s time to offer his community a carrot, as well.

For more information about contributing to the vaccination incentive fund, click on http://www.info@playmarin.org .

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Marin County, CA
Vaccines
Marin County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Marin County, CA
Government
County
Marin County, CA
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marin#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid#Kpix#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Parents Concerned About Young Children Amid Delta Variant Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The ongoing surge in Bay Area COVID cases is raising concerns for Bay Area children as they return to school for in-person learning with students under age 12 still unvaccinated and unprotected against the more contagious Delta variant American Academy of Pediatrics reported that child cases steadily increased in July nationwide. While there aren’t many Bay Area children hospitalized with COVID even amid the current surge, health experts say kids are catching the virus at a rate far greater in places where vaccination rates are low. “In states where there’s a lot of COVID like Florida and Texas, we’re...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Surge In Cases Creates High Demand, Longer Lines At Test Sites In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With COVID cases spiking due to the new Delta variant, more people want to know if they are sick. Health officials are keeping close watch on access to testing in San Francisco. So far, there’s no commitment by the city on how many testing sites could be expanded. At the city’s test site on Alemany Boulevard Tuesday, people waiting to get tested say the lines are getting longer. “We have the vaccine and we’re back to hundreds of people trying to get tested again,” said San Francisco resident Jennie Watkins. A notice popped up on the county’s health department...
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Could Start Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Bay Area business owners have been calling the shots when it comes to customers showing proof their vaccinated or not. Many San Francisco bar owners have required it since last week. In San Mateo, the well-known sushi spot Sushi Yoshizumi is also requiring proof, according to their website. However, it’s possible some Bay Area counties could adopt a policy similar to the one New York City is putting in place, requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants, entry to gyms, and entry to other businesses, according to San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney. “It is actively...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Cotati Farm Rescuing Livestock Abandoned Due to Water Shortages

COTATAI (KPIX 5) — The drought is affecting every part of Bay Area life in ways residents never could have imagined. But in rural Sonoma County, it’s having a devastating impact on the region’s farm animals. The water shortage is leaving the animals’ owners with a heart-breaking choice. This is shaping up to be the driest August in Sonoma County history. The grass in the pastures is long gone. It may be farm country, but for many it has become a test of survival. The land is parched and wells are beginning to run dry. It’s not easy for Erica Gregory, but it...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sutter Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for Workforce

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — To help protect its patients, workforce and communities from the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, Sutter Health today announced a new policy requiring its workforce to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30th. “Our integrated network has a shared commitment to protecting the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve,” said Sarah Krevans, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “I am grateful the majority of our workforce and allied physicians have already demonstrated their leadership and their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines by getting fully vaccinated.” Sutter joins a growing number of health...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Case Surge From Delta Variant Leading to Health Care Worker Fatigue

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the Delta variant fuels the fourth COVID-19 wave, some already exhausted Bay Area frontline healthcare workers who’ve worked through the pandemic feel a sense of déjà vu. “We don’t have a huge amount of COVID patients at this moment, but I expect every two weeks for that number to continue to rise,” said Sam, a registered nurse at a Bay Area hospital. To her, the last year and a half has proven to be rewarding at times, but also difficult, frustrating, and draining, both physically and mentally. She hasn’t burnt out, but has seen others who have,...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Mask Mandate Returns To Bay Area Businesses With No Limits On Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Hopefully you didn’t toss out your mask because with spiking COVID-19 case rates, indoor mask mandates are back. “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this at this point in the pandemic, none of us wanted to be here but the virus has changed,” said Dr. George Han of Santa Clara County Public Health. The highly contagious Delta variant is ripping through the Bay Area’s unvaccinated community and is causing some breakthrough cases amongst the fully vaccinated. For many, masks were grudgingly pulled from drawers after Monday’s announcement. “I just think it completely sucks. Everybody’s being...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Report: Children Living Near SJ’s Reid-Hillview Airport Exposed To Dangerous Levels Of Lead

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A new report found children in who live near Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose are being exposed to dangerous levels of lead. “We literally have a crisis on our hands,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez who represents District 2. Supervisor Chavez says the scientific study by the Mountain Data Group analyzed 17,000 blood samples from children living near Reid Hillview Airport between 2011 and 2020. It found results comparable to the 2014 Flint Water Crisis. “At the height of the Flint water crisis, children’s blood lead levels were between 2 and 3 micrograms per deciliter of lead. That...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SF Allows Supplemental Dose Of Pfizer Or Moderna For J&J Vaccine Recipients

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – In what could be a first nationwide, the San Francisco Department of Public Health, while not recommending COVID vaccine boosters, is allowing some people to get them. “We are accommodating special requests from individuals who have received the Johnson and Johnson viral vector COVID-19 vaccine and, in many cases, have consulted with their doctor who wish to receive a supplemental dose with a mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna,” said Dr. Naveena Bobba, deputy director of SFDPH. The single dose, one and done Johnson and Johnson vaccine is proving to be about 60 percent effective against...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

Serial Plaintiff Turns California ADA Lawsuits Into a Lucrative Cottage Industry

by Abigail Sterling and Allen Martin SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A recent spate of lawsuits against Bay Area businesses for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act has the merchant community on edge. That’s because it turns out just one disabled man is behind dozens of ADA lawsuits on both sides of the bay. It’s a devastating blow to merchants involved who are just barely emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. But KPIX has discovered for plaintiffs in California, it can be a gold mine. Life was returning to normal in San Francisco’s Chinatown until a certain disabled man in...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

NorCal Wildfire Smoke Prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Smoke from Northern California wildfires will impact air quality in the Bay Area, prompting district officials to issue an advisory. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Wednesday issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Thursday and Friday. The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires in Trinity and Siskiyou counties. While smoky and hazy skies were expected to be seen mostly in the North Bay and East Bay, BAAMQD said the smoke is aloft and was not expected to cause unhealthy air quality. Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties would...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Kaiser Permanente Makes Vaccination Mandatory for All Employees

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all its employees, including physicians. A press release issued by the organization on Monday said that the mandate marked another step in the “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce and the patients they care for.” “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the...
InternetPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Latest Terms Give SF-Based Ancestry.Com Rights To Users’ Photos, Images Forever

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you are one of the millions of users of the genealogy and DNA testing website Ancestry.com, you should check the latest terms and conditions because it could impact every photo you’ve ever uploaded to your family tree. In the San Francisco-based company’s August 3 update, Ancestry has “a perpetual, sublicensable, worldwide, non-revocable, royalty-free license to host, store, copy, publish, distribute, provide access to, create derivative works of, and otherwise use such User Provided Content,” in any way it likes. According to Judy G. Russell, creator of the website ‘The Legal Genealogist,’ in these new terms and...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: San Francisco Symphony Announces Updates To Safety Protocols

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Symphony announced Tuesday it’s updating its safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its concerts as the virus continues to surge once again. As COVID cases continue to climb in the Bay Area, the SF Symphony is going forward with its August schedule of live performances. But now it will require attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to ushers upon arrival at the hall. “In accordance with health and safety guidelines from the City and County of San Francisco and at the advice of the Symphony’s Health...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Agrees To Pay $22,000 In Ethics Violations Settlement

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed settled this week with the city’s Ethics Commission to pay $22,792 in fines over a series of ethics violations, the mayor’s office said Tuesday. The fines reportedly stem from four violations she committed while in office, as both mayor and District 5 supervisor. Two violations reportedly occurred in 2015, while Breed was still supervisor, when she allegedly received campaign contributions in connection with a San Francisco Pride Parade float that she failed to disclose and that also exceeded the legal limit. According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the violations also...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Proposition Passed 3 Years Ago Could Create Pork Shortage

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — Meat producers are warning that pork products may begin disappearing from California store shelves come January 1st, all because of something people voted for three years ago. In 2018 voters approved Proposition 12, a humane farming initiative which set mandates for living space for farm animals if they’re going to be sold for food in California. It started with egg-laying chickens, but the pork producers pushed back in the courts. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Prop 12. That means breeding pigs will have a little more room to move around. “There’s very little pork production in...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Students, Faculty Excited To Be Returning to Classrooms at BayTech Charter in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — School bells will be ringing once again at BayTech Charter Monday morning, marking the start of a new academic year and ushering in the COVID era of full-time, in-class instruction. For most of the last 16 months, students of the East Oakland school have been forced to attend classes remotely as a precaution during the pandemic. But on Monday, they will be among the first in the Bay Area to return to the classrooms for the 2021-2020 academic year with plenty of COVID safety precautions in place. Back To School 2021 District Reopening Resources Pages Hand-sanitizing stations and air...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Famed Cable Cars Return; San Francisco Rebounds From Pandemic Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The clang of a bell Monday welcomed the return of San Francisco’s world famous Cable Car system — another sign that the city’s recovery from more than a year of COVID financial woes and shutdown was well underway. Mayor London Breed was among those who gathered to mark the return. “I am so excited to announce that cable car service is starting back up today,” Breed said in a news release. “Our cable cars are part of what makes San Francisco a world-class destination, and their return is just the latest sign that our city is bouncing...
Brentwood, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Brentwood Mandates Masks Inside All City Facilities

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, the city of Brentwood announced Friday it’s going to require masks be worn inside all city-run facilities. “The City of Brentwood is requiring all visitors to any indoor City facility to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status,” said a statement from the city released Friday. “With the recent County spikes in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the City is taking every precaution to keep employees and the general public safe.” Brentwood’s announcement comes as administrations at all levels — federal, state and local — re-instigate restrictions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy