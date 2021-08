SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this update on the status of the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Documents'). The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Documents by Friday, August 13, 2021. The Company had previously announced (on July 16, 2021), that it had anticipated that it would be in a position to file the Documents on or about September 10, 2021.