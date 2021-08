Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced back in June that he is gay, making him the NFL's first active player in league history to come out as gay. While Nassib has been in the league for five years and is set to enter his second season with Las Vegas, his reception at the start of training camp was going to be a storyline worth watching given his announcement earlier in the summer. So far, things have seemingly gone smoothly for Nassib, according to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.