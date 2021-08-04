Cancel
Financial Reports

Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Verisk reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $747.5M. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $738.07M. Verisk 's are up 6% and is trading at $188.41...

