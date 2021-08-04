Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, MI

Portage Schools approved for $175.7 million bond request

By Bronson Christian
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEiQh_0bH2D9KT00

Portage Public Schools (PPS) district is approved for a $175.7 million bond that will replace five elementary schools, renovate another, and upgrade buses and technology.

“Once again, when we asked voters to help improve the learning environment for our children, they answered with their support,” said Mark Bielang, PPS Superintendent. “It’s exciting to think of the day when our elementary students and teachers will have facilities built for them and their unique educational needs. On behalf of all Portage students who will benefit, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the voters.”

RELATED: 2021 August Primary Election: View results here!

Bielang said project planning will begin immediately. Construction of the first building is expected to begin during the 2022-23 school year with the entire project expected to take 10 years according to PPS.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Portage, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portage Schools#Portage Public Schools#Pps Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy