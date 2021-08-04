AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM), To Conduct R&D On AI Technologies For Mobile Camera For Its Range of Xplore Devices

Corning has developed a new glass composite material that it claims will both reduce scratching and improve light transmission for smartphone camera systems. Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ use multi-layer coatings on the front of the optical elements of the camera module to increase light transmission from roughly 95% of non-treated camera systems to 98%, ultimately giving the sensor behind the lens array more light to work with. Both the DX and DX+ composites are claimed to let through the same 98% of light, but the DX+ composite is more scratch resistant than the standard DX coating, according to Corning.