Chesterfield Twp. voters reject tax for new library
Chesterfield Township voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed tax to fund a new public library Aug. 3. The primary ballot included a millage request from the library, seeking an additional 1 mill for a period of 20 years for the construction and operation of a new library facility. The proposal failed, with about 72% of voters opposing the millage, according to unofficial results from the Macomb County Clerk’s Office.www.voicenews.com
