Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Microchip reported on Tuesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Microchip announced earnings per share of $1.98 on revenue of $1.57B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $1.55B. Microchip 's are up 6% and is trading at $146.83...

