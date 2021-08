In a regulatory filing on Friday, Amazon revealed that Luxembourg’s National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) has hit the company with a record $746 million euro fine ($887 million). If it stands, it will be the largest penalty ever handed out due to Europe’s data protection rules. Bloomberg reports CNPD issued its decision on July 16th. The group accused Amazon of processing personal data in violation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Of course, this is about more than just a fine. The CNPD is also demanding that Amazon stop the practices that resulted in the alleged violation. Today’s...