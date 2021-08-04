Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unsettled weather pattern continues here in NWFL with the best rain chances near the coast and smaller chances inland. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Calhoun, and Liberty Counties for the potential of more heavy rain. For tonight lows will be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday storms will be more likely near the coast (60%) w/smaller chances inland (50%). As we move beyond Wednesday the rain chances will decrease w/highs creeping closer to 90 and feels like temps getting closer to 100.