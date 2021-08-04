Cancel
49ers are signing B.W. Webb

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 1 day ago

The 49ers are signing cornerback B.W. Webb to a one-year deal, his agent, Sunny Shah, announced on social media. Webb recently worked out for the team. The 49ers' cornerback depth has taken a hit with Emmanuel Moseley on the COVID-19 reserve list and Tim Harris (groin) and Dontae Johnson (foot) nursing injuries. The Cowboys made

www.49erswebzone.com

