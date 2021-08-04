49ers are signing B.W. Webb
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are signing cornerback B.W. Webb to a one-year deal, his agent, Sunny Shah, announced on social media. Webb recently worked out for the team. The 49ers' cornerback depth has taken a hit with Emmanuel Moseley on the COVID-19 reserve list and Tim Harris (groin) and Dontae Johnson (foot) nursing injuries. The Cowboys made [more]www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0