Medalist, former champs still in the hunt in Resorters Golf Tournament Senior Men's Championship
First round action in the Resorters Senior Men’s Division had a little bit of everything – upsets, comebacks, blowouts and nail-biters. When the dust settled, medalist JT Johnson survived, along with defending champion Rick Vanyo; Mark Lindberg, who is a two-time champ in the Men’s Division; Chris Haugen, a two-time Senior Men’s titlist; and some familiar long-time Resorters competitors, including Rick Frieburg, Mike Herzog and Larry Montplaisir.www.echopress.com
