Though quite a few famous New York dining establishments were forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, an impressive number of restaurants managed to survive with the introduction of elevated outdoor dining, a concept completely lost on New Yorkers until the summer of 2020. However, since the pandemic, the city's plethora of eateries—from Midtown steakhouses to Soho diners—have constructed charming street structures designed as extensions of the restaurants' interiors. New Yorkers have grown accustomed to noshing on a plate of specialty nigiri and Sicilian pizza in the great outdoors for the last year. Now, for five days at the end of summer (September 17–21), a unique outdoor dining pop-up is literally making waves on the East River. Platinum Coast, the brainchild of American Express and Resy, celebrates the refresh of the American Express Platinum card and the launch of the reservation platform's new Global Dining Access program with carefully curated menus from renowned chefs. Did we mention the stylish five-day event will be taking place on a floating 225-foot barge?