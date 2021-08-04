Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘National Night Out’ events in Sisters, La Pine

(Update: Adding video, comments)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a bid to increase awareness and build relationships, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office held a pair of National Night Out events Tuesday evening in La Pine and Sisters, inviting the community so they could get to know each other better in a relaxed, informal setting.

Citizens in the two communities were able to interact with deputies, check out emergency vehicles and even meet their bloodhound K-9, Copper.

Deputies also gave away items for children such as stickers and wristbands, allowed them to tour vehicles and had plenty of opportunities to pose for fun photos.

Sheriff Shane Nelson says it's a great opportunity for the community to meet and interact with deputies and also check out the equipment they use in their jobs.

"We've got some pieces of search and rescue equipment out here," Nelson said. "We've also got our rescue armor vehicle out here that we are able to use in tense situations, to keep our deputies safe."

Nelson says it feels terrific to get out in the community when they are not on a 'call-type' situation.

“I work with great human beings," Nelson said. "So any time that they get the opportunity to interact with someone, when it’s not part of a call or when it’s not part of taking care of folks in our custody -- it’s just a plus."

Nelson added that it's all about building trust with residents, and deputies are happy to answer any and all questions.

"They care about the people we work for," Nelson said. "So to be in a setting like this, where it’s positive, where we’re able to interact and answer questions, we all look forward to it.”

The event in La Pine took place at the La Pine Senior Center, where hot dogs and drinks were provided.

In Sisters, residents enjoyed some ice cream on a hot and hazy day.

The event has been held annually since 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States.

