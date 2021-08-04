Cancel
Bronson’s pick for health department director draws intense questioning from Anchorage Assembly members at confirmation hearing

By Emily Goodykoontz
Anchorage Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Dave Bronson’s choice for Anchorage Health Department director faced a litany of questions from Assembly members on Tuesday during a confirmation hearing. Many members have expressed concern over David Morgan, Bronson’s appointed health department director, due to questions over his qualifications and comments he recently made about the pandemic.

