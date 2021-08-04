Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Utah Jazz reportedly sign Hassan Whiteside as backup center

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSxF2_0bH28o5n00

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will have some backup next season, according to reports.

The Jazz trading away Derrick Favors as an apparent "salary dump" left fans wondering who would fill in when Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Star, needs some rest.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Tuesday night, Utah has agreed to a deal with free-agent center Hassan Whiteside.

The deal has not been officially confirmed, and no further details on what it includes were given.

Whiteside played for the Sacramento Kings in the most recent season.

He was drafted by the Kings in 2010, then spent a few years between the G-League and overseas professional leagues before returning to the NBA. He played for the Miami Heat from 2014-19, the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20, then signed a one-year deal with Sacramento ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, center, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings' Cory Joseph, left, and Hassan Whiteside, right,during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Whiteside was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2016. He led the league in blocks in the 2015-16 and 2019-20 seasons, as the most rebounds in 2016-17.

The 32-year-old played in 36 games last season, only starting in four. He averaged 15 minutes, eight points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Wojnarowski, ESPN's "Senior NBA Insider," added that Whiteside "remains a force in the paint."

In the past two days, Utah has also reportedly signed Rudy Gay, a former San Antonio Spurs forward , and locked in first-time All-Star guard Mike Conley for another three years.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Espn#The Utah Jazz#Excelbasketball#Wojespn#The G League#The Miami Heat#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s ‘crazy’ reaction to Eric Paschall trade to Jazz from Warriors

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Utah Jazz traded for Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors. On Twitter, Mitchell retweeted a photo of him and Paschall when they were younger and playing together on travel teams together in the East Coast. The Jazz scorer is still in awe of how far they’ve gone together and how they are now set to play alongside each other in Salt Lake City.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have Wasted an Embarrassing Amount of Assets on Backup Center

I’m not going to sugar coat this one. Ever since Rudy Gobert took over as the starting center for the Utah Jazz, the front office has struggled to have a reliable backup behind him. And that’s not for lack of effort or prioritization. In fact, the opposite is true. I doubt any team has spent as much money or as many assets on arguably the least important position in basketball.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Did the Utah Jazz’s owner just end Joe Ingles trade rumors?

As the NBA’s offseason transaction window started to open late last month, Utah Jazz veteran Joe Ingles became a player who many thought could be on the trading block. Even as recently as Tuesday, for example, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson took a pretty deep dive into what a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors might look like.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz rumors: 4 rotation players the franchise seems willing to trade

Utah Jazz (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Several multi-year Utah Jazz weapons have been popping up in trade chatter. Veteran bucket-getters Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic were vital components to last season’s record-breaking Utah Jazz 3-point arsenal. Remember, the foreign-born sharpshooters finished among the top three for the Jazzmen in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz brass finds possible gem to erect dual skyscrapers

There’s no denying the fact that Utah Jazz needs are now quickly dwindling. One has to wonder if the Utah Jazz front office is plotting to produce a sequel to Rudy. After all, Ru-dy! Ru-dy! Ru-dy! has been a chant of choice in Salt Lake City throughout three moves in free agency this week.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAkslsports.com

Mailbag: Jazz Draft Butler, Trade Favors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz had their first significant opportunity to change the roster in the post-Dennis Lindsey era and took full advantage by using a second-round draft pick to select Jared Butler before trading Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The moves set the Jazz...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Conley’s magic number to stay with Jazz, revealed

After the Utah Jazz traded big man Derrick Favors to OKC, Utah certainly made everyone know that they are prioritizing veteran point guard Mike Conley. The Jazz also sent a first-round pick just to dump Favors’ salary to create cap space. It is reported that the Jazz are offering a...
NBABleacher Report

Hassan Whiteside Agrees to Contract with Jazz in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The Utah Jazz agreed to a deal with veteran center Hassan Whiteside on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Whiteside didn't make a huge impact for the Sacramento Kings last season, appearing in 36 games and averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.2 minutes per contest. He largely served as Richaun Holmes' backup, a role he'll reprise in the 2021-22 campaign but with Rudy Gobert.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell hilariously predicts Mike Conley’s future with Jazz

Veteran floor general Mike Conley Jr. will be one of the more intriguing options when the free agency frenzy starts in the NBA. But while his stint with the Utah Jazz has been a little pedestrian, Conley’s star teammate Donovan Mitchell believes the steady PG will return to Salt Lake and sign an extension. Mitchell has plenty of reasons to believe so, but there’s one main factor that he feels could swing things in favor of the Jazz: doTerra.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz adding Rudy Gay, losing Georges Niang in free agency

Day 1 of NBA free agency saw the Utah Jazz bring back one of their own guys in Mike Conley. Day 2 saw them bring in someone new to fill a hole. Veteran forward Rudy Gay and the Jazz have agreed to a two-year deal worth $12.1 million, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz agree to two-year, $12.1 million deal

The Utah Jazz have signed free agent Rudy Gay to a two-year contract, multiple sources reported on Tuesday. Gay's agents, Raymond Brothers and Sam Permut, told reporters the deal is worth $12.1 million and includes a player option. The signing also reunites the 34-year-old forward with former teammate Mike Conley...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Previewing Jazzmen at the Tokyo Olympics

Will a Utah Jazz player return to Salt Lake City with a gold medal in hand?. The Utah Jazz season ended earlier than many fans had hoped, as the Los Angeles Clippers bounced the No. 1 seed out of the conference semifinals in six games. Luckily for Jazz fans anxious to see what next year’s team will look like, several Jazzmen have been competing at the international level this summer.
thehivesports.com

Utah Jazz: Grading the 2021 NBA Draft

The NBA draft is now over. We were able to see what the Utah Jazz front office planned to do and how successful they were. As we know, the Jazz had pick number 30 in the 2021 draft. However, they did not end up not keeping this pick. Like a lot of other teams did last night, the Jazz traded their first-round pick.
thehivesports.com

Mike Conley and Jazz agree to Deal

There is some great news for the Utah Jazz on the first day of NBA free agency. Veteran guard Mike Conley is back on a three year deal. First reported by Shams Charania, the three-year deal will cost the Jazz $68 million. This is exactly what the Jazz were looking to do after moving the Derrick Favors contract.
NBAmidutahradio.com

Utah Jazz Reveals Summer League Rosters

SALT LAKE CITY-With the Salt Lake City Summer League and subsequent Las Vegas Summer League to commence, the Utah Jazz revealed summer league rosters Monday. The Jazz will have both “blue” and “white” rosters this summer. They are as follows:. Utah Jazz Blue Roster. Center Udoka Azubuike. Forward Jarrell Brantley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy