Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dylan Cease strikes out 11 in White Sox’ 7-1 victory over Royals

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dylan Cease matched his career high with 11 strikeouts and allowed one hit over six scoreless innings in the White Sox’ 7-1 victory over the Royals on Tuesday night. It was the right-hander’s fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the season and the sixth of his career. A couple of extra...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Reds#The White Sox#Indians#American League#Batting Fourth#Cubs#Triple A Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBYardbarker

White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes apologizes, backtracks on retirement post

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes backtracked his recent Instagram post suggesting he was poised to retire. On Thursday, Mercedes made a second post on Instagram saying he was “back” and apologizing for his retirement claim. The Charlotte Knights, Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, expect Mercedes in uniform Thursday as well. White...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: August 3

At Comiskey Park, the White Sox held off the Senators, 7-6, to record the franchise’s 3,000th win. The Sox had a six-run fourth inning, which was the difference. Jack Knott picked up the win and helped his own cause, as he doubled in two runs in the big inning. 1956.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

White Sox walk-off Cleveland, take weekend series

Despite a dazzling start from Cal Quantrill, Cleveland fell short by 2-1 after Brian Goodwin earned the right to flip his bat in the bottom of the ninth. But, before we continue, it is difficult to tell the story of today’s game without more context from a wild weekend on the South Side of Chicago.
MLBNews-Herald.com

White Sox top Indians, 2-1, with home run in ninth

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Indians on Aug. 1. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 clear reason Eloy Jimenez shouldn’t DH

Eloy Jimenez came into the Chicago White Sox lineup in 2019 after a marvelous Minor League career. The Chicago Cubs made the mistake of a lifetime when they sent him to the Chicago White Sox in order to get Jose Quintana in hopes of repeating as World Series champions. Adding in Dylan Cease makes it even worse but that is a story for a different day. As for Eloy, he is now one of the most important pieces to the White Sox organization.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Michael A. Taylor's single in 10th propels Royals over White Sox

Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the host Kansas City Royals a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. Taylor’s fourth career walk-off RBI drove in Hunter Dozier from second. Scott Barlow (3-3) earned the victory after throwing a scoreless...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected

MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Milwaukee Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by plate umpire John Libka in...
MLBESPN

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

A-popped out for Peralta in the 4th. b-struck out for Houser in the 6th. c-singled for Giolito in the 7th. d-struck out for Boxberger in the 7th. e-struck out for López in the 9th. LOB--Chicago 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B--Vaughn (20), Tellez (1). HR--Vaughn (11), off Strickland; Taylor (8), off Burr....
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: Brewers 7, White Sox 1

The Milwaukee Brewers secured the first game of this three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, and it was pretty uneventful until the latter innings. Lucas Giolito pitched like an ace, as his stuff was not there, but he kept the Brewers to one run through six complete innings. This quality start did see six hits given up and five walks, but Lucas muscled through his lack of control and a few pitches with a lack of framing. He did notch three strikeouts and struck out twice himself, but he kept his team in great position to win.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cease expected to start for the White Sox against Royals

Chicago White Sox (59-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-55, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.84 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +129, White Sox -147;...
MLBchatsports.com

Crew Bests White Sox in Big Inning for 7-1 Win

Friday’s White Sox matchup, with Freddy Peralta and Lucas Giolito set to start, was expected to be a low-scoring affair, at least through the early innings. And that’s what we got, at least in early innings. Craig Counsell’s approach, intended to save arms in the second-half of the season was...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Strikes out five in loss

Rodon (8-4) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts through four innings, taking the loss in a 6-1 defeat to the Brewers on Saturday. Saturday night was a battle for Rodon from start to finish. After allowing home runs to Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor in the first two innings, he took a comebacker off the inside of his right wrist and walked in a run with the bases loaded in the fourth. After needing 79 pitches to scrape through four innings, Tony La Russa had seen enough. This clunker from Rodon comes on the back of one of his best starts of the season, in which he pitched seven innings of shutout ball and struck out 10 against the Astros. While the southpaw had shown no signs of slowing down prior to Saturday night, it might be time for the White Sox to take measures with his workload. After throwing 34.2 innings in 2019 and only 7.2 innings in 2020, Rodon is approaching the 100-inning mark already in 2021.
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals hold on for 4-3 win over White Sox

The Kansas City Royals were winners again Monday night, holding on for a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox for their 6th win in a row. Jorge Soler hit 2 more home runs, a solo home run in the 2nd and 4th innings. Whit Merrifield doubled in a run in the 5th and Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run in the 6th.
MLBblackchronicle.com

White Sox’s Eloy Jiménez made season debut Monday after missing four months with injury

The first-place White Sox are getting a power boost here in late July. Young slugger Eloy Jiménez joined the team in Kansas City on Monday and was in the lineup, hitting cleanup as a designated hitter. He didn’t fare well just yet, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 4-3 loss, but it’s a big deal just to have him back in the middle of that order.
MLBsemoball.com

Hernandez 6 innings for Royals in 5-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 on a blistering Thursday afternoon. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off...
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Fall At Royals

The White Sox fell 4-3 to the Royals in KC. Dallas Keuchel got the loss after giving up four-runs over six-innings. Andrew Vaughn drove in a pair for Chicago, which has dropped four of five. Eloy Jiménez made his 2021 debut for the Sox, going 0-for-4 as the designated hitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy