Dylan Cease strikes out 11 in White Sox’ 7-1 victory over Royals

Rodon (8-4) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts through four innings, taking the loss in a 6-1 defeat to the Brewers on Saturday. Saturday night was a battle for Rodon from start to finish. After allowing home runs to Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor in the first two innings, he took a comebacker off the inside of his right wrist and walked in a run with the bases loaded in the fourth. After needing 79 pitches to scrape through four innings, Tony La Russa had seen enough. This clunker from Rodon comes on the back of one of his best starts of the season, in which he pitched seven innings of shutout ball and struck out 10 against the Astros. While the southpaw had shown no signs of slowing down prior to Saturday night, it might be time for the White Sox to take measures with his workload. After throwing 34.2 innings in 2019 and only 7.2 innings in 2020, Rodon is approaching the 100-inning mark already in 2021.