Sarah Ferguson Defends Princess Eugenie's Husband Over Controversial Yacht Photos: He's 'A Man Of Integrity'
Sarah Ferguson is defending her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank after he recently made headlines for partying aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, with several bikini-clad women. The Duchess of York called her daughter Princess Eugenie's husband "a man of integrity" and explained that Brooksbank, 35, only went on the trip as part of his role as an ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.www.ibtimes.com
