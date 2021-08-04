Sarah Ferguson Defends Princess Eugenie's Husband Over Controversial Yacht Photos: He's 'A Man Of Integrity'

These royal pals go way back, so it’s no surprise that Meghan Markle’s birthday present from Princess Eugenie was so thoughtful. In fact, it’s exactly what the Duchess of Sussex asked for! Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, August 4 at home in Montecito, California with her husband Harry, 36, son Archie, 2, and newborn daughter, Lilibet. Meanwhile, back across the pond, members of the royal family spent the day sending their well wishes to the duchess—and that includes her cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie. The princess, who has spent the last several months living at Meghan and Harry’s former home in...