Uncompetitive Royals blown out in Chicago

It wasn’t that long ago I ranked what I thought was the 80 best prospects in the Royals org, in the days I used to rank things more. There were some on that list I was obviously too high on but there were also some I think I was rightfully low on. That’s kinda the nature of the prospect lists, no one is always right and it’s really just about who gets the least amount wrong. I’d say even the best prospect rankers probably only get 40% of it right, and it’s more identifying who isn’t a prospect rather than which of the good prospects is the better.