Uncompetitive Royals blown out in Chicago
Remember, folks, these are the players Dayton Moore didn’t trade because he believes they’re going to contend for a playoff spot next year!. That’s four straight losses for Kansas City since their ball-busting move to mostly stand pat at the trade deadline, which has basically erased their “hot start” they came out of the All Star Break with. They were completely uncompetitive in Chicago on Tuesday night, getting mowed down by Dylan Cease. They struck out 14 times. They’ve scored two runs in the last 27 innings.www.royalsreview.com
