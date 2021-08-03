Cancel
Kerr County, TX

As area COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, Peterson announces new visitation policies

By Michelle Layton
jambroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise for the third consecutive week. “As of today, August 2, there are 28 individuals suffering from COVID infections so severe that they need care in Peterson Regional Medical Center. “That is the highest hospitalization rate we have had here locally since January 26, when we saw 29 PRMC inpatients receiving care for COVID-19,” said Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator.

