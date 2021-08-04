Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

‘She is my rock, my soul:’ Mother of woman murdered in Piedmont Park speaks out

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3DcU_0bH27pYF00

ATLANTA — Katie Janness’ mother has had to mourn the heartbreaking loss of her daughter from Michigan, but is now speaking out for the first time.

Her mother, identified only as Bobbi, released a heartbreaking letter to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden Tuesday night.

Bobbi says in the letter that she is “consumed with an indescribable anguish and constant physical pain.”

She spends a large portion of the letter thanking the Atlanta community for the outpouring of love and support for her daughter.

She also said Janness was in the midst of planning a trip up north when she was killed. In fact, Bobbi was shopping for daughter’s upcoming trip when she received the harrowing phone call that her daughter had been brutally killed.

“Because of COVID, we haven’t been together since Christmas 2019, " her mother wrote. This was the first occasion I’ve been looking forward to in so long. Her sister Ronnie and I have missed her company, and now instead of hugging her hard and laughing at her wit, we are in complete agony.”

Janness was out walking her dog near Piedmont Park last week. When she didn’t return home from the walk, he wife, Emma Clark, pinged her phone and found both Janness and their dog Bowie dead.

Bobbi finishes her letter by saying she plans to travel to Atlanta soon for an as of yet unplanned memorial for her daughter.

A Gofundme page set up to benefit the family has already surpassed $67,000. If you’d like to donate to Janness’ family, click here.

You can read her full letter below.

Katie Janness' mother releases heartbreaking letter by Alex Jones on Scribd

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
65K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Park#Soul#Chocolate#Channel 2 S#Covid#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

23-year-old worker killed in electrocution accident at Perdue facility in Georgia

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A worker was killed when he was electrocuted Sunday at a Perdue Farm facility in Middle Georgia. Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard told Channel 2 Action News that 23-year-old Antonio Ramirez was found around 5:30 a.m. by a co-worker. Gabbard said the worker first thought that Ramirez was bent over, as if he was picking up an object, but when he went over to touch him, he felt a shock.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Music Midtown announces 2021 line-up

ATLANTA — Music Midtown has announced its new line-up. Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers will headline the festival, which is Sept. 18 and 19 at Piedmont Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Tickets are on sale now, with prices set to increase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy