GoGreen with the City of Raleigh
We’re taking action on climate change! Join the City of Raleigh at the FREE GoGreen event, featuring GoRaleigh’s and the Department of Transportation’s cleaner and greener multi-modal fleet.
GoGreen will showcase many of the City’s environmentally friendly fleet vehicles and debut the NEW GoRaleigh Electric Buses.
Join us!
Saturday, August 21
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Greg Poole, Jr. All Faiths Chapel at Dorothea Dix Park
1030 Richardson Drive
Raleigh, NC 27603
Comments / 0