GoGreen with the City of Raleigh

We’re taking action on climate change! Join the City of Raleigh at the FREE GoGreen event, featuring GoRaleigh’s and the Department of Transportation’s cleaner and greener multi-modal fleet.

GoGreen will showcase many of the City’s environmentally friendly fleet vehicles and debut the NEW GoRaleigh Electric Buses.

Join us!

Saturday, August 21

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Greg Poole, Jr. All Faiths Chapel at Dorothea Dix Park

1030 Richardson Drive

Raleigh, NC 27603