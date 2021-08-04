Fargo Park Board raises levy to pay for 2 major projects

FARGO — Fargo's Park Board unanimously approved an increase in its tax levy for 2022 to help pay for two major projects slated to be in full swing next year. The district is keeping its general fund levy the same but is increasing its debt service levy to begin making payments on its share of the Fargo Sports Complex in far south Fargo, and the reconstruction of the 45-year-old Island Park pool and bathhouse in downtown Fargo.