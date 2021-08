With Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox have fallen out of first place and have now lost four of their last five. Here's what happened at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first but couldn't hold off the Rays, who got big production from the bottom of their lineup. Nine hitter Francisco Mejia first had a two-run home run to give Tampa a 5-3 lead in the fourth and later struck for two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-5, effectively putting the game away. Between those two big hits, 20-year-old super prospect Wander Franco had an RBI triple in the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and added a run-scoring single his next time up in the eighth.