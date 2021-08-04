Cancel
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park offering city employees money, day off for getting vaccinated

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is offering $150 and a day off for all city employees who have proof of full vaccination, the city announced.

Employees must bring proof of full vaccination to Human Resources by Sept. 15, the city said.

“This is to encourage those employees who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated soon,” a spokesperson said.

The city is hosting the Florida Department of Health at the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday and will offer a $10 grocery coupon to the first 50 people who get vaccinated there.

