St. Joseph commission field of candidates narrows to 6
ST. JOSEPH — Six candidates are moving on to the November general election to contend for three seats on the St. Joseph City Commission. Voters in Tuesday’s primary election narrowed the field from nine candidates to six. The six candidates who will advance, as well as the number of votes they received are: Mike Sarola, 788; Marc Williams, 710; Ben Rimes, 605; Tom Jennings, 597; Brook Thomas, 593; and Michele Binkley, 479.www.heraldpalladium.com
