Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Idaho County through 900 PM PDT At 754 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Imnaha, or 23 miles east of Enterprise, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Riggins, Pollock, Slate Creek, Riggins Hot Spring and Lucile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH