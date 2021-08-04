Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goliad; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN GOLIAD COUNTIES At 955 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Schroeder, or 12 miles west of Victoria. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fannin, Schroeder, Coleto Creek Park and Oak Village. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 645 and 656. US Highway 77 between mile markers 582 and 584. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.