Chicago, IL

New Balance commercial highlights Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
The music, the people, everything: Joe Freshgoods' commercial for his new collaboration with New Balance shows off Chicago's West Side.

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
CHICAGO - The music, the people, everything: Joe Freshgoods' commercial for his new collaboration with New Balance shows off Chicago's West Side. "I exist because of everything I did growing up. Going to the candy store. Playing tag. Water balloon fights. Going to your cousin's house. I wanted to embody a whole commercial that sounds and feels like 'summertime Chicago,'" Freshgoods said in an interview on Tuesday.
