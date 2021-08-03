Cancel
Charities

Giving Day: SuppyBank.org

BayInsider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplyBank.org is the nation’s first brick and mortar supply banking system (like a food bank, but for supplies). For our Giving Day Drive, Sal Castaneda spoke with SupplyBank.org's Executive Director Benito Delgado-Olson, who explains how your donations can help provide school supplies for low-income children.

