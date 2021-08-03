Giving Day: SuppyBank.org

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a busy day for volunteers at Cradles to Crayons. On Friday, teams of volunteers stuffed school supplies in backpacks, which will be given to kids around Massachusetts. This fall, the group is giving out 65,000 backpacks, free of charge. “School has been so different over the last year for kids,” said Aubrey Comquergood, the Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons. “This year more than ever, the demand is huge to get new school supplies, which are expensive, ready and in the hands of the kids around Massachusetts.” The volunteers also sorted through gently-used clothing, which will go to Cradles to Crayons’ community partners. For more information about Cradles to Crayons, visit cradlestocrayons.org/boston.