Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

See Simone Biles' dazzling balance beam performance that won her bronze at Tokyo Olympics

By Michelle R. Martinelli
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XA8P_0bH23Iim00

Simone Biles added to her GOAT status Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics when she returned to competition after dealing with the “twisties” to win the bronze medal on the balance beam.

The 24-year-old superstar gymnast is now a seven-time Olympic medalist with back-to-back bronze medals on beam, along with a silver medal from the team competition last week and four gold medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But Biles had to withdraw from the team competition, the all-around competition and the other three individual finals because she was struggling with the “twisties” — a dangerous condition where gymnasts lose their sense of awareness in the air. She did what was best for her to protect her physical and mental health, but she was ultimately cleared to return for the beam final.

Biles dazzled, and here’s a look at the performance that earned her a bronze medal — what she said “means more than all the golds.”

From The New York Times:

“I wasn’t expecting to walk away with a medal,” Biles said. “I was just going out there doing this for me.”

She added, “To have one more opportunity to be at the Olympics meant the world to me.”

And her teammate, Jordan Chiles, was loving the moment too.

With her latest bronze medal, Biles is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most medals won by a U.S. gymnast. She finished behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, respectively, and all-around champion Suni Lee finished fifth.

Whether this was Biles’ last Olympic appearance remains to be seen, as she told USA TODAY Sports that she’s “still trying to process this Olympics.”

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhzHu_0bH23Iim00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Xijing
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Usa Today Sports#Nbc#Tokyoolympics#The New York Times#Chinese#Usa Today Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'She's gonna be okay.' Simone Biles's birth mother says her daughter will land on her feet after the Olympic gymnast announced she was pulling out of the team final 'to focus on her mental health'

Simone Biles's biological mother has just four words to tell the world about her emotionally troubled superstar daughter. 'She's gonna be OK.'. Shanon Biles had those encouraging words after the seven-time Olympic-medalist shockingly pulled out of the US team gymnast event in Tokyo. But she declined to comment further as...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)
NFLElite Daily

Simone Biles’ Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Sensitive And Romantic Partner

Simone Biles has earned many titles: World Champ. Leotard Queen. The GOAT. And now — as fans have watched her relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens blossom right before their eyes — you can officially add one more to the string of Biles titles: Romantic Pisces Poster Girl. From...
Simone BilesHouston Chronicle

The physicist and the gymnast: A Q&A with Simone Biles

Physicist John Eric Goff of the University of Lynchburg submitted a series of questions to Simone Biles to judge the intuitive nature of what she accomplishes in gymnastics. Here are some of her answers. Q: Do you take the same number of steps on each vault?. A: Yeah. It has...
TechnologyPosted by
POPSUGAR

Say Hello to Simone Biles's New Personal Twitter Emoji: A Gold-Medal Goat Doing the Splits

Goldie, Simone Biles's unofficial, bedazzled goat mascot, is officially making the leap from leotards to social media, with Twitter announcing today that Simone Biles will have her own personal goat emoji on the platform. Biles is the first Olympian and first woman athlete to receive the honor, and her adorable emoji (a goat doing the splits and sporting a gold medal, of course) will pop up anytime Twitter users use the hashtag #SimoneBiles or #Simone during the Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy